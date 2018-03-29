High School hockey girls are Scottish Cup winners

The High School of Glasgow’s under-15s girls’ hockey XI have been crowned Scottish Schools Under 15 champions.

They won the Scottish Cup, following a tightly fought final which went to running penalties.

The High School were up against Edinburgh George Watson’s girls under-15s in the cup final at the National Hockey Centre at Glasgow Green.

George Watson’s took the lead, but the High School girls fought back to net a goal, making it 1-1 at full time.

In a tense shoot out, the High School girls came out on top, winning 3 -1 to take the Scottish Cup.

The girls under-15s team squad - mainly from Bearsden and Milngavie - included pupils from both third and second years.

Only a few days before the Scottish Cup final, the second year pupils were in the winning girls second year team who took the Trophy at the Hutchesons Grammar Tournament, following victories against Jordanhill School, Hutchesons Grammar, Craigholme School and Glasgow Academy without conceding a goal.

The successful under-15 squad comprised Lucy Sillars (S2), Annabel Davies (S2), Zara Kennedy (S2), Ellie Adair (S2), Aimee Anderson (S2), Annabelle Robertson (S2), Iona Reid (S2), Gabriella Smart (S3), Iona Snedden(S3), Bailey Mulvey (S3), Jennifer Cuthill (S3), Alex Jones (S3), Abigail Buxton (S3), Isla Stirling (S3), Jessica Mitchell (S2), Christina Miller (S3), Maia Gillespie (S3) and Anna Smith (S3).