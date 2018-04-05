Gold Coast silver for Murdoch and seventh place for Tait

Former Balfon High School pupil Ross Murdoch just failed in his bid to retain his Commonwealth Games 200 metres breaststroke title.

Murdoch had to settle for silver behind England's James Wilby while there was a seventh place in a second successive Commonwealth final for Milngavie's Calum Tait.

The final always likely to be one of the highlights of the opening day of the Games on Australia's Gold Coast and so it proved.

Murdoch, looking to retain the crown he won so memorably in Glasgow four years ago, was fastest qualifier from the heats, clocking 2 minutes 08.77 seconds while Tait - fifth in 2014 - was fifth fastest qualifer in 2:10.83.

For much of the final Murdoch looked on course to make it two in a row, but a storming finish by Wilby saw him snatch the gold in 2:08.05 with Murdoch second in 2:08.32 and Tait seventh in 2:11.67.

Both Murdoch and Tait will be back in the pool for the 100m breaststroke heats on Friday while Murdoch is also down to swim the 50m on Sunday.