Glasgow Tigers seek home improvements against

Glasgow Tigers rider Paul Stark says his side's new home track at Ashfield is so wide open you need eyes in the back of your head.

However Starke reckons his team will soon start racking up big home scores as they work out the fastest ways round the reshaped circuit.

Winter work opened up a raft of new racing lines on the track - which is now producing some of its best action for years.

But it's also made life harder for the rider in front, who's open to attack from inside and out.

During last week's visit of Peterborough, former Grand Prix star Scott Nicholls was forced to defend his place from Richie Worrall in a controversial heat which saw the pair exchange words afterwards.

It means riders have to get "tough" on each other, says Starke - who'll assume a new role at No 2 for Friday's visit of Workington.

He said: "You've got to keep an eye on the track and have eyes on the back of your head because the circuit is wider now - and that has brought loads more lines.

"If you're in front you feel really, really vulnerable - because there's so much space - and you've got to go as fast as you can, that's what this game is about.

"The start and the first bend is crucial, and you have to be tough in it. It's racing and it can be hard at times, and things can get heated, like they did last week.

"They're doing a fantastic job with the track. It's getting better every week and the racing was great against Peterborough.

"Not long from now, it will come really good and that's when we'll have a home track advantage - and be able to put in some big home scores."

Starke will team up with Worrall in a new opening-heat pairing for the Tigers as boss Cami Brown tries to get more out of his side, who've been inconsistent so far this season.

It means Lewis Kerr switches to No 3, teaming up with Claus Vissing.

For Starke, he's there to do a job whichever position he races in.

"It is quite a tough job at No 4 but heat 14 is a crucial race most of the time - so if they say, 'I need you in heat 14 to do this or that,' I'll put 100% in and hopefully come away with the points that we need," he said.

"No 2 is tough as well - you've got four heats in 11 races - but we just get on with it, do the job and get the points."

Dan Bewley - the new British No 2 - is a big miss for the Comets tomorrow as he's racing in Sweden trying to qualify for the World U21 Championship.

However, they still have plenty of firepower having overturned the Tigers on their own patch earlier this season.

Three points are a necessity for the home team if they want to keep up their challenge for the play-offs.

The meeting gets under way at 7.30pm.