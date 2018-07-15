Glasgow Tigers favourites help Great Britain to World Final

A current and a former Glasgow Tigers favourite played vital roles in helping Great Britain book a World final place in a thrilling night at Ashfield on Saturday.

The home riders racked up 50 points to win the FIM Team Speedway U21 World Championship semi-final against Australia, Czech Republic and Germany.

Ex-Tigers rider Dan Bewley was the star of the show with a 15-point maximum haul, closely followed by new Glasgow man Nathan Greaves who contributed 13 on his home track.

The Aussies’ 33-point haul didn’t fully reflect their contribution to the meeting, while Czech 16-year-old Jan Kvech proved he had a massive future in the sport by scoring 15 of his nation’s 26 points.

GB now take on Poland, Sweden and hosts Denmark in next month’s final and boss Neil Vatcher said he’d been moved to tears by some of the performances of his young Lions on the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium track.

He said: “It’s a new breed of Australian team and they pushed us really well with some guys that haven’t raced in Britain or even Europe before.

“We didn’t have Robert Lambert, and guys like Adam Ellis and Josh Bates are now too old, so it’s a new breed for us. We’re fortunate to have a bigger pick of riders. All credit to the boys who did a good job.

“I’ve been with Dan a few times across Europe this year and he’s definitely stepped up to the plate.

“He’s an absolutely top-quality rider now and deserves all the credit he’s been getting.

“This is just his third season in speedway now which is quite amazing.”