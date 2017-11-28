Glasgow Tigers delighted to land Bomber for new season

Glasgow Tigers have secured the signature of one of the most successful British speedway riders in the modern era.

Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris has been named Tigers captain for 2018.

The 35-year-old Cornishman has won a raft of titles in an illustrious career - racking up more than 600 World Championship points, winning the 2007 British Grand Prix, securing a bronze medal in the World Cup and bagging three British Championships.

Meanwhile, Glasgow have also moved to bring James Sarjeant back to the club, three years after he first raced in Tigers colours.

Harris says winning next year’s Championship league with Glasgow is top of his priority list.

“It’s great to finally sign - it’s been a long time coming,” he said.

“Contact was made many years ago when the club were under their former management, and they were keen to bring me in, but it never came to anything.

“When they contacted me to sign for next season they told me they wanted to bring me in because I can’t gate, and they need entertained!

“I know there is work going to the track during the winter and if they can create some extra racing lines, it will be fantastic.

“It’s an honour to be joining as captain. When I put that Glasgow racesuit on I’ll be giving it 100 per cent on and off the track.

“I want to help the club lift that league title. That’s what we’re aiming to do with the team we’re building.”

Harris has an incredible record at team level when it comes to silverware. He’s won five league championships, four KO Cups, along with two Pairs titles, a Four-Team Championship, a Premier Trophy, an Elite Shield and a Craven Shield.

He famously won the 2007 British Grand Prix at Cardiff after one of the greatest finals ever seen at the event, then spent nearly a decade competing in the World Championship series.

His arrival brings to an end Aaron Summers’ time at the club, the popular Australian having served as captain since 2015.

Sarjeant (24) from Sheffield, helped Glasgow to two finals in 2015 before going on to race for Ipswich and Workington.