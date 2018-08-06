Glasgow Tigers break away duck with win at Newcastle

Glasgow Tigers' top guns were beaten just once all night as they inspired their side to a massive win against Newcastle on Tyneside.

Craig Cook produced a superb 14+1 paid maximum - with Chris Harris dropping just a point to an opposition rider - in the 54-35 victory to seal four SGB Championship points and give their play-off hopes a huge boost.

In fact every Glasgow rider bar Jack Thomas, who failed to score, racked up double figures - with the Tigers bagging four 5-1s in a row to finish the meeting.

It was the perfect reaction to a heavy defeat at Berwick eight days previously - and stand-in team boss Michael Max said the riders had been "fired up" to perform.

He said: "We knew we had to win at least one meeting away from home, if not two.

"The way things fell tonight with Newcastle having some team problems, we knew this was an excellent opportunity, and we stressed to the riders before the meeting that if we don't win this, we don't deserve to be in the play-offs.

"We got them really fired up to do the job and explained that every one of them can score points - and that's the way it worked out.

"We got the good start, Cookie and James Sarjeant could've got the 5-1 but James just got passed.

"But after the first couple of heats we really did knuckle down, our gating was first-class, our riding was positive, and the team spirit was absolutely fantastic.

"I just want to point out that Chris Harris was a magnificent captain tonight - he was round everybody advising for every heat and he was just fantastic."

Glasgow move on to 27 points with the win, just six off the top, as they prepare to hit the road again a week on Thursday for another vital away fixture against Ipswich.