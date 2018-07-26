Cycling stars heing to Glasgow for European Championships

The long-awaited Glasgow 2018 European Championship extravaganza gets under way next week - with East Dunbartonshire playing a key part.

The multi-sport event takes place from August 2-12 with Glasgow hosting a range of sports from swimming, golf and cycling to triathlons, rowing and gymnastics.

The event is being shared with Berlin, which will host the European Athletics Championships.

But the spotlight will be very firmly on Glasgow with 52 nations taking part across 12 sports and a potential TV audience of up to 1.03 billion enjoying the action through wall to wall coverage.

One of the busiest and most exciting of the 11 days will be Wednesday, August 8, when Europe’s elite cyclists undertake the men’s and women’s time trial events, with crowds of spectators along the route cheering them on in their bid to be crowned the next European champion.

The women’s time trial route will start at Riverside Museum, with the course travelling through the west end of Glasgow before heading to East Dunbartonshire, taking in Bearsden, Milngavie and Torrance, then returning southbound towards the city via Bishopbriggs and Springburn, and finishing at Glasgow Green.

The men’s time trial route will also get underway at Riverside Museum and will follow the same route as the women’s event.

However it will extend further north to capture Lennoxtown and Strathblane, ahead of its return southbound to the city centre, finishing at Glasgow Green.

The time trial events are expected to attract thousands of spectators across the both the men’s and women’s routes, particularly around the start and finish areas at Riverside Museum and Glasgow Green.

Businesses, spectators and local residents within the East Dunbartonshire area are being encouraged to rethink their usual travel and plan ahead for Wednesday, August 8.

Championships Director Colin Hartley said: “It is set to be one of the most exhilarating days of this multi-sport event with the highly anticipated.

“We are advising people to please plan ahead and rethink their usual travel.”

While the field for the time trial is unlikely John or Katie Archibald, the Milngavie brother and sister will be in action at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Both have been picked for the track squad for endurance events and are sure of a rousing welcome after their Commonwalth Games heroics in Australia.