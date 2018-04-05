Beth Potter finishes 12th in Commonwealth triathlon

Bearsden's Beth Potter finished 12th in the triathlon on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 27-year-old, now based in Leeds, was the first Scot in action on the Gold Coast as she set off in what was the opening event of the Games.

Potter was in ninth place after the opening swim before dropping to 16th after the cycling section.

However she made ground up on the running section, her strongest discipline, to finish in 12th in 59 minutes 50 seconds, three minutes behind winner Flora Duffy of Bermuda.

Beth will make history as the first Scot to take part in two different sports at the same Commonwealth Games, when she takes to the track for the 10,000 metres on Monday.