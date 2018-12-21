Bearsden Tradtional Taekwondo Club are among top five in the UK

Members of Bearsden Traditional Taekwondo Club were among the medals recently when they competed against clubs from all over the UK.

The club captured a haul of two golds, three silvers and a bronze at the 36th Traditional Taekwondo British individual championships held at Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow.

It was a performance which put the Bearsden outfit among the top five clubs in the country.

The event attracted clubs all over UK and Ireland and was organised by the Traditional Taekwondo Association headed by world renown Grandmaster TK Loh 9th Dan. One of the pioneers of Taekwondo in the UK, he is also the club’s resident instructor.

Among the winners was Jack Loh who won gold in Poomsae (patterns) and silver in free sparring.

Jamie Dow won silver in Poomsae and gold in free sparring, an achievment all the more for it being Jamie’s first taekwondo competition.

He enthused about the event and gained much experience from his maiden experience.

He said: “I learnt that I would have to improve on my stamina as well as learn to react even faster next time.

“Although this has been drilled into us, we have not experienced it first hand so it is good to appreciate what was taught.”

Rohan Diwahli won bronze in Poomsae and added a silver in sparring; while he was disappointed not to win he was up against an opponent older than him.

The students participated according to their age groups and weight category according to Olympic rules and gained enough points from the competition to put them in the top five winning clubs.

Traditional Taekwondo teaches its students to be focused and disciplined as well as true mental strength to overcome failure.

Classes are conducted by Grandmaster TK Loh 9th dan at the All Saint’s Church Hall, Drymen Road, Bearsden (opposite M&S) and take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30 to 6.30pm for beginners. All interested members are welcome and there are no fitness criteria for joining.