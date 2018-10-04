Bearsden tennis star Aidan McHugh lands ITF doubles title

Bearsden’s Aidan McHugh came agonisingly close to his first ITF Futures singles title last week - but had the ample consolation of winning the doubles.

The 18-year-old lost to fellow Brit Mark Whitehouse on a tiebreak in the final of the F6 Futures event in Barnstaple.

A busy week for Aidan began with a 6-2 6-1 first round singles win over Britain’s Edward Hubner. He then beat two more players, defeating Jonathan Binding 7-5 7-5 and Neil Pauffley 7-5 4-6 7-6 to set up a semi-final with France’s Manuel Guinard which he won 2-6 6-4 7-6.

But he couldn’t complete a hat-trick of deciding tie break victories in the final.

Aidan took the first set 6-3 but his opponent hit back to win the second 6-4 and then took the third 7-6.

However there was success for Aidan in the doubles as he and James Story took the title with a 6-4 6-1 win over Britain’s Elliott Farmer and Australian Cameron Green.

On the way they beat British pairs Luke Johnson and Brandon Murphy and Rahul Dhokia and Finn Murgett before accounting for Pauffley and Italy’s Francesco Vilardo in the semi-final.