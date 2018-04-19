Bearsden Tennis Club all set to serve up summer programme

An Open Day this Saturday will mark the start of what is hoped will be another enjoyable summer at Bearsden Tennis Club.

With the winter weather (hopefully) now behind, the club in Jubilee Gardens is ready for the coming season with an exciting programme of events planned.

The club is now among the elite few in Scotland recently awarded Club Mark Plus status by the LTA.

Saturday’s Open Day forms part of the LTA Great British Tennis Weekends initiative.

The event starts at 10am with mini tennis tasters, and that is followed at 11am by junior activities and sessions for adults new to the game or who wish to play with their children.

At 12.30 there will be open play for anyone, and at 2pm social tennis with club members.

Club president Josie Beeley said: “Everyone is welcome, the tennis for free, there will be activities for all levels of ability, lots of fun for all, and coaches will be on hand to assist.”

The following week-end there will be an LTA Quorn Family Cup event - a player aged 10 or under playing with an adult in the same family, with the winners proceeding to regional finals at an LTA grass court event later in the year.

This is in addition to a packed programme of league matches, the 42nd Annual Invitation tournament in June and the 28th Doe Sport Summer Series LTA Grade 4 Tournament in August.

Added to this is a range of coaching programmes and social fun events, some of which are open to non-members.

And in addition this season the club will enjoy the state of the art facilities of the newly built clubhouse extension.

However one important event has already taken place. At the club’s annual general meeting the Barry Morris Trophy is presented to the club’s most improved player of the year.

This year the winner was Jayne Gilkes, and the club had the honour of the award being presented by Valerie Morris, widow of Barry Morris. The presentation was hosted by Josie Beeley. For more information about the club visit www.bearsdenltc.org.uk