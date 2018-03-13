Bearsden hurdler wins title with new Scottish record

Last weekend’s Scottish age groups championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow provided a memorable double first for Bearsden youngster Jenna Hilditch.

The 11-year-old Glasgow Academy pupil took her first mnational title when she stormed home to win the under-13 60 metres hurdles.

And to make it even more special Jenna, who runs for the Victoria Park City of Glasgow Athletics Club, smashed the Scottish under-13 record in doing so.

She clocking 9.65 second to beat a record which has stood since 2009.

Later this year Jenna will represent Scotland at the European Championships in Gothenburg.