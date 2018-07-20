Bearsden gymnast takes UK silver medal

Bearsden youngster Christopher Speirs gained a silver medal at the recent British Tumbling NDP finals in Nottingham.

The 12-year-old Bearsden Academy pupil struck silver after coming second in the men’s Level 5 13-14 age category.

Christopher’s tumbling was of an exceptional level and the resultant silver medal was very well deserved.

Christopher represented Scotland in the regional team finals which saw team Scotland win gold in the tumbling for the first time in the competition’s history, and it was his third-place finish at that event which gained him qualification to the British finals in which the top eight British gymnasts in each category compete.

Christopher has performed at an exceptionally high level at the British finals over the past three years, taking silver, gold and silver medals in each respective year.

Christopher trains six days a week for a total of 20 hours over his two gymnastic disciplines of tumbling, with Dynamite Gymnastics Club, and Acrobatic Gymnastics, which he performs at Urban Gymnastics Club.

It is Christopher’s huge commitment to his sport which has enabled him to perform at such a consistently high level.