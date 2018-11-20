Bearsden and Thorn Park players among Drumchapel tournament winners

Tennis players from Bearsden were among the prizes at the recent 71st Drumchapel Interclub tournament.

The annual event is open to local clubs including Bearsden, Drumchapel, Glasgow University Staff, Milngavie, Nuffield Milngavie, Thorn Park and Westerton and this year’s tournament attracted 65 competitors.

And there were many closely fought matches with the outcome depending on a tie break.

The mens’ singles, with a field of 24, was strongly contested with Fraser Craig and Charlie Smith (both Thorn Park) reaching the semis in accordance with their seeding.

But it was top seed Fraser who reached the final with a 6-1 6-2 win over Charlie.

In the bottom half of the draw there was an upset when sixth seed Scott Curran (Bearsden) defeated second seed Matthew Greenshields (Thorn Park) in the closest of matches, eventually wining 2-6 7-6 12-10.

Scott then met clubmate Gordon Wilson, seeded four, in the semis and it was the more experienced Gordon who just made the final with a 2-6 6-4 10-8 win.

And in a closely contested final of tennis of a high standard, Fraser Craig took the title 7-6 6-2.

The ladies’ singles final was an all-Bearsden match with club champion Karen Christie winning 6-4 6-2 against team mate Susan Burns.

The men’s doubles also produced some exciting and closely contested tennis. In the top half of the draw, Dan and Tom Lockyer (Glasgow University) had an easy win over seeds Scott Curran and Fraser Edwards (Bearsden) 6-0 6-3 but just lost in the semi-final to top seeds Matthew Greenshields and Charlie Smith (Thorn Park) who won 6-7 6-5 7-0.

In the bottom half of the draw third seeded and more experienced Gordon Wilson and Ian MacAulay (Bearsden) just made it to the final with a 6-4 4-6 10-8 win against second seeds Fraser Craig and Finlay Watters (Thorn Park).

The final was also neck and neck all of the way, with MacAulay and Wilson taking the first set 2-6, Greenshields and Smith the second 7-6 and just clinging on with a 10-8 tie-break to take the match.

The ladies’ doubles final was another all-Bearsden event with Karen Christie and Rachael Taylor winning 6-2 600 against Susan Burns and Suzanne Lord.

And in the mixed doubles final, holders Phil Waterfield and Karen Christie (Bearsden) just hung on, eventually winning 2-6 7-5 10-8 against clubmates Liam Gordon and Rachel Taylor.

In the junior events, Maxie Kohlberg (Bearsden) won the girls 12 & under event with a score of 4-0 against Ava Shepherd (Drumchapel) who unfortunately had to retire. And in the 16 & under girls event, Zoe Clarke (Drumchapel) eventually beat Maxie 6-2 7-6 in a well played match.

Boys 12 & under winner was Craig Christie (Bearsden) who had an easy win over Adam Craven (Drumchapel) and Finlay Watters (Thorn Park was the clear winner of the 16 & under event proving too good for Fraser Edwards (Bearsden),

Bearsden were winners of the senior interclub shield for the fourth successive year with Thorn Park as runners up. And in the junior shield. Bearsden took the trophy for the ninth successive year with Drumchapel runners up.

Tournament referee was Bearsden’s Josie Beeley and director and organiser was Eric Flack of Drumchapel.