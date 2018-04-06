Archibalds land fantastic Commonwealth Games medal double

Brother and sister Katie and John Archibald have both won medals in their first events at the at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Katie struck gold in the 3,000 metres individual pursuit while John took a terrific silver in the men's 4,000 metres event.

Despite starting slowly, Katie was soon into her rhythm in her final against home favourite Rebecca Wiasak, pacing herself perfectly to finish more than a second and a half in front of the Australian rider.

Just under an hour later older brother John was on the track trying to make it a family double gold, but had to settle for a still memorable silver after being edged out by England's Charlie Tanfield.

Both Katie and John had set Games records in qualifying for their respective finals.

Katie clocked 3:24.119 to set the fastest qualifying mark, almost two seconds clear of nearest challenger Wiasak,

And John's scintillating 4:13.068 was the fastest time right up until the final heat when Tamfield clocked 4:11,455.

Katie told BBC Sport afterwards: "The Archibalds aren't known for parties but this is going to be the biggest Friday night we've had in a while,"

The pair won't have too long to celebrate however. They still have a hectic schedule ahead with scratch and points races on the track and road time trial and road races to come.