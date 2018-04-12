Archibald in race crash drama at the Commonwealth Games

Milngavie cycling star John Archibald almost crashed out of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was taking part in a road time trial when he came off his bike and collided with the roadside barriers.

Katie and John Archibald celebrate their medal success on the track (pic by Garry Bowden/SIPPA)

It was a scary moment but John got back on his bike and finished the trial in 11th place, before collapsing at the finish line.

Battered, bruised and bleeding, he was treated for heat exhaustion before being taken away by wheelchair.

However, Team Scotland bosses expect him to recover in time for his road race on Saturday.

The drama came after what had been a superb Games for John and his sister Katie, who said she was “elated” with her fourth-placed finish in her own time trial.

The two have picked up three medals and turned in a series of remarkable rides on the track in the Velodrome.

Katie was always regarded as one of Team Scotland’s top medal hopes and didn’t disappoint in her opening event, the 3000 metres individual pursuit.

She was the fastest qualifier as she clocked a new Games record of 3 minutes 24.119 seconds to book her place in the final and a ride-off for the gold medal against Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak.

And although Wiasak, roared on by the home Gold Coast crowd, built up an early lead, Archibald’s experience showed as she paced herself to come through in the second half of the race for a convincing victory.

But, if gold was expected for Katie, the same probably couldn’t be said of older brother John’s superb silver in his individual pursuit, over 4000 metres.

Like Katie, he broke the Games record in qualifying, setting a mark of 4:13.068 that was beaten only by England’s Charlie Tanfield.

And, although the Englishman then won the race for gold, a silver was still a remarkable achievement for John Archibald, who admitted to being inspired by his sister’s stellar showing.

Katie was back on the podium the following day when she took silver in the points race behind Elinor Barker of Wales.

And she completed her track programme with a fourth place in the scratch race the day after.

Similarly, John also took part in both disciplines. In the scratch race, he won his qualifying heat before going on to finish eighth in the final.

He said: “The Scratch Race was intense today. Tried to be involved, but didn’t have it in me.”

And, in the points race, his final position was 11th, playing a key role in helping team-mate Mark Stewart land gold.