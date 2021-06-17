Ewen Ferguson of Scotland tees off during the Challenge de Espana in Cadiz. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old looked on course for an even higher finish after a four under par opening round of 68 left him tied for sixth and that was followed by an even better 67 which put him third at the halfway stage, five shots behind pacesetter Kristof Ulenaers of Belgium.

However a level par 72 in the third round dropped him to joint fourth – 10 shots adrift of runaway leader Ulenaers, who was making his professional debut – and he then closed with another 72 on the final day.

The Challenge Tour stayed in Spain this week for the Challenge de Espana, taking place over the same Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri course in Cadiz.