Ewen Ferguson in contention for Challenge de Espana at halfway stage
Bearsden golfer Ewen Ferguson is in contention for his first Challenge Tour title at the halfway stage of the Challenge de Espana in Cadiz.
Ferguson finished just outside the top 10 in last week’s Challenge de Cadiz.
And he’s in contention for an even higher finish in this week’s Challenge de Espana, taking place over the same Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri course in Cadiz.
The tournament got under way on Tuesday with Ferguson shooting rounds of 68 and 67 to leave him just two behind co-leaders Lucas Vacarisas of Spain and Windred Blake of Australia after 36 holes.
It was a similar story last week when rounds of 68 and 67 put him third at the halfway stage, five shots behind pacesetter Kristof Ulenaers of Belgium.
However a level par 72 in the third round dropped him to joint fourth – 10 shots adrift of runaway leader Ulenaers, who was making his professional debut – and he then closed with another 72 on the final day to finish in a tie for 11th.