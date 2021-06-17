Ewen Ferguson of Scotland tees off during the Challenge de Espana in Cadiz. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ferguson finished just outside the top 10 in last week’s Challenge de Cadiz.

And he’s in contention for an even higher finish in this week’s Challenge de Espana, taking place over the same Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri course in Cadiz.

The tournament got under way on Tuesday with Ferguson shooting rounds of 68 and 67 to leave him just two behind co-leaders Lucas Vacarisas of Spain and Windred Blake of Australia after 36 holes.

It was a similar story last week when rounds of 68 and 67 put him third at the halfway stage, five shots behind pacesetter Kristof Ulenaers of Belgium.