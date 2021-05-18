Ewen Ferguson of Scotland walks off the 10th green during day four of the Range Servant Challenge bin Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

It was the 24-year-old second top five finish in three starts on the European Challenge Tour.

Earlier this month he finished joint third at the Cape Town Open in South Africa.

As well as earning him a cheque for €9,100, Ferguson performance also moved to to 11th place in the Road to Mallorca standings.

At the end of the season the top 45 qualify for the tour’s Grand Final on the Spanish island, with European Tour cards up for grabs for the first 15 finishers.

Last week’s event, played at Hinton Golf Club in Malmo, proved a good one for Scottish golfers with compatriot Craig Howie winning his first Tour title.

Ferguson opened with a three-under par 69, but that still left him tied for 40th, four shots off the pace being set by five joint leaders, including Howie.

Bizarrely Ferguson spent the rest of the week moving up the leaderboard, but getting further away from the lead.

A second round 66 fired him into the top 10, but still four shots adrift, and while a third round 71 moved him up to joint sixth, he was now six shots behind Howie.

Ferguson finished as he started with a 69 for a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par, and a tie for fourth with Frenchman Jeong weon Ko, Germany’s Hurly Long and Denmark’s Niklas Nørgaard Møller – but nine shots behind Howie who closed with a 66.