Western Wildcats trio help Scotland to Euro Championship glory

Western Wildcat Kaz Cuthbert has skippered Scotland to promotion back to European hockey's top tier.

A 3-0 win over Poland in their EuroHockey Championship II semi-final against Poland in Glasgow on Friday ensured the Tartan Hearts - captained by Cuthbert and including Wildcats team-mates Becky Ward and Kate Holmes - will play in EuroHockey Championship in 2021.

Cuthbert hit the second goal - her fourth of the tournament - as the Scots made it four wins out of four and booked their place in Saturday's final against Italy.

It was the perfect start for Scotland with an early goal by Emily Dark. Sarah Robertson took the ball in the right corner of the pitch and picked out Dark arriving in front of the Polish defender, and connected well to prod the ball home for 1-0.

Just then, the heavens opened, and play was delayed for a period of time. When the match resumed, Scotland came out flying and Cuthbert scored her fourth of the tournament when a penalty corner rebound fell kindly for her, and she rifled the ball low against the backboard for 2-0.

Scotland’s third came before half time, Sarah Jamieson's excellent sliding pass zipped across the face of goal finding Louise Campbell sliding in to put the ball high into the net.

In the second half the Scots looked comfortable in possession, moving the ball around well and at pace.

Poland took their goalkeeper off for the final six minutes but the Scots had the contest under control and eased to victory, promotion, and a place in tomorrow’s Women’s EuroHockey Championship II final.