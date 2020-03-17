UEFA postpones Euro 2020 giving domestic leagues opportunity to be completed in summer

This summer's European Championships will be postponed until 2021 it has been announced.

UEFA held a video conference call with its 55 member associations earlier today, Tuesday March 17, where it was agreed that the tournament would be moved back till the summer of 2021 thus allowing domestic leagues across Europe to be completed in June/July when the tournament would originally have taken place.

Football across the country and the continent is currently suspended due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The news about the postponement of the Euros was first reported by the Norwegian FA on Twitter this morning.

You can read the full UEFA statement HERE.

At this stage no statement has been made by the SPFL regarding Scottish football but this news will now allow them to explore the option of completing the league season once games are able to be played again.

However, there are still many issues to be considered regarding this option most prominently that, at this time, the 2020/21 Scottish football season is due to begin in July with the Betfred Cup.

No announcement has been made yet regarding the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for this season or next.