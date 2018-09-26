Specsavers extend sponsorship of East Dunbartonshire schools football

Schools in East Dunbartonshire have secured a lead sponsor for their upcoming 2018/19 football tournaments.

Specsavers stores in Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch have committed to sponsoring the winners’ medals for the third year in a row.

Neil Drain, store director at Specsavers in Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch, said: “We are very pleased to be the lead sponsor of the fantastic schools football tournament in East Dunbartonshire. This opportunity has allowed us to supply the kids with a lasting memory of their success.”

The local opticians will provide the sponsored medals for competitions that take place throughout the season from under-13s to under-18s games. Specsavers will also sponsor all league and cup winning teams.

Fixture secretary Will Walker said: “We have had very good participation rates in our league and cup competitions over the past few seasons.

“The medals kindly supplied by Specsavers mean all the winners will have a priceless memento from their triumph.”