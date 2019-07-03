Shotstopper Fox makes a return to Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle FC have complemented the capture of Kenny Miller last week with the signing of ex-Jags ‘keeper Scott Fox.

The club staged a press conference on Monday to unveil 39-year-old Miller, the former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker.

However, at the Glasgow offices of the club’s principal sponsor, Just Employment Law, the club confirmed that Fox was also joining on a two-year deal, subject to clearance, for a second spell at Maryhill.

The club’s website reported that Fox left Ross County earlier this summer after gaining promotion to the Scottish Premiership with the Staggies.

He played 36 league games last term for the Highlanders, keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding 0.86 goals per game.

During last season’s title-winning campaign in Dingwall, Fox also earned himself a spot in the Ladbrokes Championship Team of the Year.

Last season wasn’t the first promotion of Scott’s career as he was, of course, a vital part of the Thistle side which won the old Scottish First Division in 2013.

He initially came to Maryhill in 2010 after spells with Celtic, Queen of the South and Dundee, going on to make 150 appearances as a Jag before departing for Dingwall in 2015.

Fox will wear number 22 for Thistle.

After sealing his return to the club, Scott said the decision had been made a little easier as he’d played with Thistle before.

He’d enjoyed five good years and a title win at Firhill so was interested in a return, once heknew a return was possible and the hopes the club had for this season.

He knew there would be competition for the number one jersey with Jamie Sneddon – in Scott’s opinion, a keen and hungry young ‘keeper who did really well last season – so he was ready for that challenge.

Kenny Miller, a former team-mate of Thistle boss Gary Caldwell at Celtic, signed on the dotted line after leaving Dundee by mutual consent, as reported in last week’s Herald.

It’s hoped Miller, who will also have a coaching role at the club, will add experience to Partick Thistle’s frontline options.