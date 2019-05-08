Scott McDonald says farewell to Partick Thistle to return to Australia

Striker Scott McDonald is leaving Partick Thistle after playing a vital role in keeping them in the Championship.

McDonald netted seven times in 13 appearances after coming out of retirement to join Jags in February, including the killer second in Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South which ensured Thistle avoided a second successive relegation.

However after a 20-year spell in the UK - including hugely successful spells at Motherwell and Celtic - the 35-year-old is going home after clinching a deal to join new Australian A-League side Western United.

In a message posted on Twitter McDonald said: "My family and I can't wait to start this new chapter in our lives. I am so excited by the bright future Western United has ahead of itself and aim to be part of every success and help it grow."

However he added: "Where a new chapter opens another one shuts and [it has] not been an easy decision as Scotland has become my home and will always be that to a large degree. We leave with a heavy heart.

"I would like to thank everyone at Partick Thistle for the opportunity to play again and what an amazing, enjoyable time I had at the club. It brought my love back for the game.

"I wish everyone at the club every success in the future and I;m confident that [manager] Gary [Caldwell] and all the staff can get Partick back to where it belongs once again."