Scotland World Cup stars are inspiration for new Bearsden team

Scotland’s Women’s World Cup stars have inspired the creation of a new football team in Bearsden.

Westerton United Football Club are delighted to announce that they are to launch a girls team this year - a first for the Bearsden based club, who were formed in 1997.

Women’s football in Scotland has enjoyed a great rise in popularity over the past decade, culminating in the national side qualifying for the FIFA World Cup finals in France this summer.

Now Westerton United are looking for girls inspired by Erin Cuthbert and her teammates.

The club are looking for girls born between 2010 and 2011 to get involved, so whether you’ve got goals to become the next Erin Cuthbert, Lee Alexander or Lana Clelland or simply want to have fun, then the club are keen to hear from you.

Anne Macleod, coach of the Westerton United Girls side, said: “With the rise in popularity of women’s football in Scotland we thought now was the ideal time to get a new team launched for girls inspired by the World Cup.”

Westerton United Chairman Stuart Morris added: “Having a girls team has been a long-term aim for Westerton United and we’re delighted that Anne has stepped up to help us with that. Women’s football is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and I’m really hoping to see plenty of girls getting involved with the club.”

The new team will train between 6:30pm and 8pm on a Monday night at Boclair Academy in Bearsden, and anyone interested in getting involved can contact Anne on 07884 050 746, or by emailing WestertonUtd@virginmedia.com