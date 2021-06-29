Rangers friendly at Partick Thistle open to home fans only
Fans will return to Firhill for the first time in 16 months when Rangers visit for a pre-season friendly.
The match, on Monday, July 5, is being used as a test event for spectators – but will be open to Thistle fans only.
Thistle confirmed on the club website that no away supporters will be permitted to attend.
Tickets will only be available to purchase by 2021/22 Partick Thistle season ticket holders and will be strictly limited to one ticket per season ticket holder.