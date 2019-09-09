Rangers swept aside as Glasgow City stay on track for title

Glasgow City kept up their 100 per cent League record with a 4-0 win over Rangers at the Hummel Training Centre.

Two goals from midfielder Leanne Crichton in the opening 20 minutes put Scott Booth's side well into the driving seat, before further strikes from Kirsty Howat and Hayley Sinclair followed, giving the League leaders a comfortable lead at the break.

It was a strong performance from the champions - chasing their 13th SWPL successive title - in the opening 45 minutes.

And despite perhaps being guilty of taking their foot off the gas in the second half, will be delighted to be heading to Moscow for the UEFA Women's Champions League last 32 first leg tie, with a fully fit squad with all players getting through today's match unscathed.

City face Russian side FC Chertanovo on Wednesday, ahead of the return leg at Petershill Park on Thursday, September 26.

Tickets for that match are currently on sale at glasgowcityfc.co.uk