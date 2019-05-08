Rangers star Greg Docherty is Shrewsbury Player of the Year

Milngavie footballer Greg Docherty has rounded off a successful spell at Shrewsbury Town by being named the club’s Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old former Milngavie Academy pupil - on a season-long loan at the League One club from Rangers - scored 10 goals and was credited with 11 assists in his 49 games there, helping them top an 18th place finish and a run to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

He tweeted: “A massive thank you to everyone involved with @shrewsburytown football club for everything they have done for me these past 9 months. I’ll always be grateful for the

support shown to throughout the season and to win player of the year is something I’ll always cherish!”

In return the club tweeted: “It was an honour to have you in Blue and Amber this season. You’ve provided us with moments that fans will remember for years to come.”