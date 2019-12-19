Partick Thistle skipper Stuart Bannigan not getting carried away with Inverness win

Partick Thistle skipper Stuart Bannigan says his side still have a lot of hard work ahead of them, despite finally moving out of the Championship bottom two.

Bannigan played a starring role as Thistle followed up their win at Queen of the South the previous week with a fine 3-1 success over promotion chasers Inverness Caley Thistle at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill on Saturday.

It gave the Jags back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and lifted them to eighth place, pulling them four points clear of bottom side Alloa and above Morton, whose game was postponed.

But sponsors’ man of the match Bannigan, while delighted with another win, isn’t getting carried away.

He told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “It was our first back-to-back league wins this season, so we are pleased. It was a tough game; Inverness are a good side and they are second in the league for a reason.

“I thought we deserved our win and played really well. We competed throughout and had a lot of chances in the second half; it could have been more if we were clinical, but it was a good victory.”

“We’re on a really good run at the moment. If you take the Dunfermline game out of it because that was a freak game with the red card, we’ve put in a number of good performances and got some wins so we have to keep that going now.

“We’re out the bottom two now and we have to look to put a bit of a gap now between us and the bottom. We’re happy with the win but we won’t get ahead of ourselves and think we are better than we are, we’ve still got a lot of hard work to do.

“It was great to send our fans away happy. We want to get the fans back in numbers, we’ve not given them enough to shout about in the past while so we have to do that more often.”

Next up for Thistle on Saturday is a home match with Dundee, before potentially crunch clashes away to Morton and Alloa in the following two weeks.

Meanwhile Thistle midfielder Mouhamed Niang’s successful loan spell with Montrose is being extended and the 20-year-old will remain with the League One side until the end of the season.