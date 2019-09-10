Partick Thistle safely pass Tunnock’s test at Montrose

Partick Thistle made it through to the last 16 of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup with a 2-0 win over League One outfit Montrose at Links Park on Saturday.

It was a deserved victory for the visitors who got off to the perfect start, scoring the opening goal after just two minutes and wrapping up victory with a further goal eight minutes into the second-half.

In a battle between sides bottom of their respective divisions, the Jags started strongly and they grabbed the opener after just a couple of minutes.

Veteran Kenny Miller started the move when he played a great pass to James Penrice wide on the left and the full-back outpaced Cammy Ballantyne before delivering a great cross into the box for winger Joe Cardle who blasted the ball past Aaron Lennox in the home goal.

The Championship side came close to adding to their tally in the 25th minute when Lennox saved a close-range Mouhamed Niang shot and Cardle tried a shot just five minutes later when he sent a drive just over the bar.

The visitors began the second-half just as they had finished the opening 45 minutes and it took them only eight minutes to effectively clinch victory.

Ryan Williamson made ground down the right and delivered a perfect cross into the penalty area for Miller who rose above the home defence to head strongly past Lennox.

The visitors were in complete control with the hosts finding it difficult to carve out any openings against a strong defence.

Cardle was causing the home defence all sorts of problems and he came close to adding his second and his side’s third goal in the 59th minute when he raced into great position but he steered his shot just past the post and four minutes later substitute Reece Coke saw his free-kick come crashing back off the bar.

Happy Thistle boss Gary Caldwell told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “We’re delighted with the win and with the professional aspects of the performance. It’s a bit of a cliché but these games are never easy. Playing lower league teams you find they’re always up for it, as the underdogs they have nothing to lose.