Partick Thistle sack manager Gary Caldwell after poor start to season

Gary Caldwell has been axed as Partick Thistle boss after less than a year in charge.

Thistle put out a statement at lunchtime on Wednesday confirming that the 37-year-old former Scotland defender's contract had been terminated with immediate effect.

The club say there will be a further update later today.

Caldwell took over from Alan Archibald last October after Thistle - relegated from the top flight under Archibald the previous season - had made a poor start to their League One campaign.

Thistle eventually staved off the threat of a second successive relegation on the final day of last season.

But results this season have continued to be disappointing.

Jags have managed to reach the last eight of the Betfred Cup - they face Celtic next week - but they are without a win in the Championship and languish second from the bottom with just two points from five games and only Dunfermline below them.