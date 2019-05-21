Partick Thistle fans and charity players enjoy Firhill thrills

It was Firhill for thrills for a new set of players recently when 112 Jags fans and charity players competed for the annual Firhill Cup.

The event, organised by Partick Thistle Charitable Trust as a fundraiser, was its usual outstanding success - and while Team Power Press emerged as the overall champions the real winners were all those who benefit from the trust’s award-winning work.

Players were split into eight teams with three games of just 20 minutes to seal their fates in the group stages.

Organisers were delighted to see such a huge age range of Jags fans coming to bring their skills and nerve to the Energy Check Stadium.

Gerry Britton, Andy McArthy and Tom O’Ware put themselves in the firing range as referees - seemingly with a majority of good decisions being made - and the one and only Kingsley and Charitable Trust board members were on hand to lend their support.

A 45-minute final saw Team PowerPress (pictured above) clinch the trophy with Thistle Legend Alan Rough offering a well-deserved handshake and pat on the back. However, the true rewards come from the impact that events such as this have in the community.

Thanks to the ongoing support of fans PTCT have successfully launched a range of projects over the years, including Frame Football, Amputee Football, Homeless and Mental Health football, helping the elderly, adults with additional support needs and families in poverty.

