Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall says sorry to fans over Ayr show

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall has apologised to the club’s supporters after his side’s dismal display at Ayr United on Saturday.

The former Ayr boss enjoyedsome memorable times in charge at Somerset Park - but his first return there as Jags manager was one to forget.

Ayr romped to a 4-1 win - and McCall admitted it could have been even worse had his old side not eased up in the second half.

He told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “Ayr United were very good and we were very poor.

“We got much better in the second half, towards the end of the game, but that’s only because they took their foot off the gas; simple as that.

“It was nowhere near good enough from our perspective.”

“It’s not acceptable at the end of the day and I know these guys can do better. They’ve shown in other games this season that they have the ability to go and win matches but you can’t expect to get any points in this league playing like that.”

McCall said his players had let down the sizable travelling support who had headed down the coast to cheer their side on.

He said: “I can only apologise to the fans.

“Plenty of them made the trip again but we didn’t give them anything to cheer.

“Now we have to get back on the training pitch, make the improvements we need to make and then come out next Saturday and get a result for them.”

Thistle are at home to Morton this Saturday.