Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall: Please look after each other

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7siyzk

The club’s Firhill stadium should have hosted a crucial Championship clash with Alloa on Saturday - instead it was empty and is likely to remain that way for some time.

And in a message to the Thistle fans, posted on the club website ptfc.co.uk at kick-off time, manager Ian McCall admitted that looking after themselves and each in the tough times ahead was far more important than football.

He said: “It’s ‪3pm on Saturday‬ and we all hoped you’d be cheering on the team at Firhill but matters outwith anyone’s control mean that is not the case.

“The most important thing to say at this moment is that the health and wellbeing of everyone is far, far more important than football, or any sport. The club, including myself, absolutely support the measures that have been put in place to safeguard people as much as possible.

“It is an unprecedented situation and one with which it is impossible to predict what happens next. All we can do is continue to follow the advice that is been given by experts and look after each other as much as possible.

“The Thistle support has been unbelievable in its backing for me, my staff and the team since I returned to Firhill. We hope to be back playing football in front of you very soon. However, for now, the most important thing is your wellbeing so please look after yourselves and each other.”