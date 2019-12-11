Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall looking to build on Queen of the South win

Partick Thistle moved off the bottom of the Championship table with a 2-1 win at Queen of the South on Saturday.

Goals by Joe Cardle and Reece Cole in the closing 20 minutes enabled Ian McCall’s side to come from behind and defeat a Queen’s side who had led through Connor Murray’s 20th minute opener. The victory, coupled with Alloa’s defeat at Dundee United, lifted Jags above their relegation rivals into ninth.

And McCall says it’s now up to his side to use their win at Palmerston as a springboard to climb closer to the sides above them.

He told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “It wasn’t a great game of football but I’m proud of what the boys showed in that second half.

“We felt like we started the game pretty well but after 15 minutes or so Queens took over and it was like that until half-time.

“We got there in the end though and at this point of the season, it doesn’t matter how you do it, you just need to win and we did that though we understand that there was still a lot to work on there.”

“I actually didn’t know the other results until someone told me in the press area. The points were the most important thing because we needed a result to lift us but to see that we’re off the bottom of the table as well is brilliant. It closes the gap to a few of the teams above us as well, including Queens, so it’s up to us to build on it.”

Meanwhile off the pitch the club’s interim board has approved changes to the club patronage structure.

Robert Reid has been installed as the club’s honorary president and Dr Alan Robertson as club vice president.

A club statement said: “These changes reflect the high regard the club has for the roles the two men have played officially at the club over a combined 80 plus years and beyond that as fans.

“As a result, Jim Oliver vacates the role of honorary president and Partick Thistle would like to thank him for his loyal service to and crucial backing for the club over many years. The honorary title of associate director is also being retired, meaning that Grant Bannerman and Ronnie Gilfillan leave with the grateful thanks of the club for their support and commitment.”