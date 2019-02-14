Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell says revival is “nothing to do with him”

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell has played down the impact of his transfer window dealings in the club’s recent revival.

Despite only taking over from Alan Archibald in October the former Scotland defender had been under fire in some quarters as disappointing results continued.

However since the turn of the year fortunes have picked up with the Jags unbeaten in six games and through to the last eight of the Scottish Cup following Saturday’s 1-0 win at East Fife.

But Caldwell was quick to reject suggestions that critics had been premature in judging him before he had had the chance to complete a transfer window - and insisted the credit was due to his players, both new and existing.

He said: “I don’t think it’s anything to do with me, I think it’s to do with the football club and the players that have come in and progressed this club and progressed this club and shown how good a team we can be.

“This run is testament to the players we’ve brought in and the players that have been here since I’ve come through the door. Their hard work is starting to pay off in results.”

While the club’s precarious position at the foot of the Championship table remains the priority. Caldwell said it was also important for his players to take their chance to reach the last eight of the Scottish Cup

He said: “I said to the players don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

“You don’t get a lot of chance to get to the latter rounds of such a big cup competition.

“This was an opportunity for us and I think they showed that in their desire and character, that they really wanted to win and continues this run.”

Thistle now play Hearts at home in the last eight on the weekend of March 2, date and kick-off time to be confirmed.

But Caldwell and his players will now put that tie on the back burner as they concentrate on plotting a path to Championship survival.

And they face a massive game this Saturday when they travel to face second bottom Alloa Athletic knowing a win will move off the foot of the table at the expense of their opponents.