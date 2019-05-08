Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell is targeting a return to Premiership

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell was pleased to see his side stay in the Championship - but doesn’t want to be in it much longer.

Already safe from automatic relegation, Thistle made sure they were also clear of the play-offs with a 3-0 win at Queen of the South which sent the Dumfries side into them instead.

But Caldwell knows that he now has to turn his attention to making sure the Jags are at the ‘right’ end of the table next season as they seek to regain the top flight status they lost 12 months ago.

“There isn’t joy in that dressing room, I wouldn’t say,” he told the club website ptfc.co.uk after Saturday’s win at Palmerston.

“There’s relief, of course, because for a while now we’ve had to make survival our main goal and we’ve got there today.

“But everyone knows that it’s not been good enough over the season and that we need to do better going forward.

“This club is a Premiership club and as manager of this club my goal is to get us back to that level.

“Since January there’s been improvement and there is a togetherness about this group but we have to continue to improve and carry that into next season.”

The Jags boss also took time to thank the fans who made the trip to Dumfries in large numbers for the final-day showdown.

He said: “They were incredible once again. Their support has been huge in my time at the club.”

One player who won’t be around next season though is Scott McDonald.

The 35-year-old striker is returning to Australia to join new A-League side Western United.