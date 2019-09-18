Opinion: Clyde boss Danny Lennon linked with Partick Thistle - but should he go?

The news that Partick Thistle had dispensed with the services of Gary Caldwell wasn't what Clyde fans wanted to read when they checked their lunchtime news feeds on Wednesday.

Not because they had any great sympathy with the beleaguered Jags manager's struggles at their traditional derby rivals - but because it doesn't take a genius to work out who was going to be high on the list of potential replacements.

Danny Lennon has done a phenomenal job in his near two-year stint at Broadwood and was always going to be earmarked as a prime candidate to revive Thistle's fortunes.

There is a process to be undergone and once they identify their man - if they haven't already - Gerry Britton and co will no doubt go through the proper channels.

Whether 50-year-old Lennon is their number one choice remains to be seen. Only they will know. But if he is, would he go? Should he go?

From a Thistle point of view it's hardly surprising to see Lennon at the head of the early front-runners, according to the bookies.

As a former player - one who skippered Thistle to trophy success - he will feel a pull towards Thistle. But what he has achieved at Clyde in such a short time would no doubt tug him in the other direction.

Lennon knows Thistle and where they belong in Scottish football and has a proven track record of success at so-called smaller clubs. Have St Mirren recovered from their decision several years ago to let go their League Cup winning manager a few years ago? No, would seem to be the answer to that one.

The flip side of that though is that he doesn't have anything to prove at that level. Bringing the same level of success to Maryhill that he did to Paisley would be outstanding - but restoring Clyde to their former place in, or on the fringes of, the top flight would be something else entirely.

Lennon has often talked of the project in progress at Broadwood and has always considered last season's promotion to be a first step rather than an end aim.

He has rejuvenated the club as much off the field as he has on it. There's a real feelgood factor there, a feeling that they could be on the verge of something special after escaping Scottish football's lowest tier for the first time in a decade.

The Bully Wee were going nowhere when he arrived - actually that's not true, they were in real danger of catapulting themselves into the Lowland League a la Berwick - but now they are on a journey. And the last thing Clyde's long-suffering support want is to be shunted into a cul-de-sac.

If he is the man Thistle want - and it must be stressed that's yet to be established - it could all depend on how much further he thinks he can take Clyde.

As things stand Lennon will still be in charge when Clyde go to Peterhead on Saturday, when no doubt the vociferous travelling support will make their feelings known.

It's a long trek for them - they can only hope Balmoor won't be the end of the road in more ways than one.