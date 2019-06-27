New Partick Thistle signing Kenny Miller is still hungry for success

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller says he is as hungry as ever for success after joining Partick Thistle on a one-year deal this week.

The 39-year-old - a former team-mate of Thistle boss Gary Caldwell at Celtic - signed on the dotted line after leaving Dundee by mutual consent.

And before jetting out to join his new team-mates at Thistle’s pre-season training camp in Spain, he said: “I can’t wait to hit the ground running and I’m very confident that I will be able to do that.

“Despite being in the latter stages of my career I’m as hungry as I’ve ever been to be successful. I want to win, I want to score goals, I want to be the most determined guy in the dressing room and I look forward to doing that here at Thistle.

“There was a lot of speculation early in the window and I think initially that’s all it was. As the closed season progressed though, and particularly when things got wrapped up at Dundee, things progressed pretty quickly.

“I’m absolutely delighted to come here and work with someone whose views on football align very closely with my own. It’s fair to say he has had a few bumps along the way but the detail the manager goes into and the way he speaks about football is something I can very closely identify with.”

Miller, who will also have a coaching role at the club, will add experience to Thistle’s frontline options, following the end-of-season departures of Scott McDonald and Kris Doolan.

He said: “I do think though, when you get to my age, you have to take on a different role and I’ll certainly be trying to help my team-mates out as much as possible. We have a range of ages and experience levels in the squad so if I can play a role in helping some of our younger players develop then I’ll be very happy to do that.”

Thistle are the 12th club of Miller’s career which includes three spells with Rangers and stints in England, Turkey and Canada.