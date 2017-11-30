Kevin set for Home Nations test with Scotland futsal squad

Futsal player Kevin Hagan will make his international bow this weekend when Scotland hosts the annual Home Nations tournament.

Kevin, from Summerston, near Bishopbriggs, has been called up to the Scotland squad which will face Northern Ireland, Wales and England at the impresive Oriam sports performance centre in Edinburgh.

Futsal is still a developing sport in Scotland but Kevin (37), skipper of Scottish champions TMT, believes it has a bright future.

He said: “Futsal is the only form of five-a-side recognised by FIFA AND UEFA. Traditional five-a-side is played on an astroturf court outdoors but futsal has to be played on an indoor court.

“The rules are quite different but from a player’s point of view once you get to grips with the tules it’s a great sport. There’s a lot more technique involved and it would be a good sport for kids to start off in because they would develop a technique a lot quicker.”

On this weekend’s tournament - Scotland play Northern Ireland on Friday, Wales on Saturday and England on Sunday - Kevin says he is delighted to be involved.

He said: “This is my first involvement in the Scotland squad and I’m really happy and determined to make the most of it.

“Futsal in Scotland is still developing [the national squad was only formed in 2014] and England and Wales are maybe a wee bracket above ourselves and Northern Ireland.

“Last year we beat Northern Ireland. This year we play them first and a positive result would set us up nicely for Wales on Saturday and we’ll just take it from there.”