Kenny Miller says Partick Thistle cup win must be benchmark for league

Kenny Miller was thrilled to help Partick Thistle into the Betfred Cup last eight - but says Jags must take that form into their league campaign.

Miller’ was on target in Thistle’s 3-2 extra-time second round win over Ross County at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill on Saturday.

But while the former Scotland hitman is chuffed with a quarter-final place - and a tie with old club Celtic - he says Thistle also need to kickstart their Championship season which has so far yielded just one point from two games.

Miller’s goal 10 minutes from time took Saturday’s tie into extra-time after ex-Thistle man Blair Spittal had given the Highlanders the lead.

James Penrice put Thistle ahead and although Harry Paton levelled for the visitors a goal by Steven Saunders took them through.

He told the club website ptfc.co.uk: “We’re absolutely buzzing to get through to the next round! I think we deserved it too if I’m honest.

“We rode our luck a wee bit at points. They hit us on the break on a few occasions and made some good chances, but I thought we played some really good football over the 120 minutes.

“They are a Premiership team; they are a good side and I think they’ll do well this season so to go out and play like that and get through to the quarter-finals is especially pleasing.”

“We had to show good character to come back when we went behind and then again when they came back after we had gone ahead.”

Next up for Thistle is a Championship clash with Morton at Firhill on Friday night.

And Miller insisted: “It’s important now that we go and get that first league win. I know it’s only been two weeks but today has to drive us on in the league. We have to use today as a benchmark on how we want to play, and we start that against Morton.”

Thistle now travel to face holders Celtic in the quarter-finals next month, looking to end Celtic’s run of 28 consecutive domestic cup tie successes.

Their last defeat was on penalties to Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final - when Miller scored one of the Ibrox side’s goals.