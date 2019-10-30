Kenny Dalglish is surprise guest at Bearsden youngsters’ football session

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish was a surprise visitor for Bearsden youngsters at a fun football session this week.

The former Celtic and Liverpool superstar called into the Allander Leisure Centre where the youngsters were enjoying at McDonald’s Fun Football Session.

The most-capped Scot of all time was a real star attraction.

The visit was arranged to highlight a second wave of McDonald’s Fun Football Centres set up in Scotland, including at the Allander.

McDonald’s is running sessions throughout the autumn, which are designed to encourage kids to take their first steps in football, and King Kenny joined in with the activities alongside youngsters who were taking part in a session, delivered in partnership with the Scottish FA.

“I have been involved in the McDonald’s Football Programme for a long time now and the work they do alongside the Scottish FA never fails to impress me,” said McDonald’s Fun Football Kenny.

“The Fun Football sessions are the perfect way to introduce children to football. The activities are suitable for all abilities and we want children to avoid any pressure around the sport and just enjoy themselves.”

Local franchisee Peter O’Keefe, who owns the McDonald’s restaurant on Milngavie Road, said; “It’s been an honour to have Kenny attend to celebrate these brilliant sessions taking place across Scotland.

“It’s been really special for the kids and I’m sure today is a day that will live long in their memory.”