Ian McCall: Partick Thistle boss assesses "bizarre" campaign after winning Glen's League 1 Manager of the Season

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall led his team to League 1 title (Pic by Michael Gillen)

McCall, 56, whose side landed the League 1 title in thrilling fashion by winning six of their last eight matches to seal promotion to the Championship, told the club website: “It is always a big honour to receive awards like this when it is judged over the entire length of a season.

"This award might have my name on it but it is entirely down to the hard work of all my backroom team and the players we have at Firhill.

"Without the support of everyone at Thistle, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do best and bring success to our club.

“This season has been one of the most bizarre seasons I have known in all my time that I have been managing football teams.

"I think all managers throughout Scotland deserve enormous praise for the way they have been able to go about their jobs under incredibly strange circumstances this season.

"Hopefully with everything that is progressing throughout the country we can all get a bit closer to something resembling normality next season.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, paid tribute to McCall – also recently named as Glen’s Manager of the Month for April – for his achievements in the campaign just finished.

Colin said: “Ian McCall has done a fantastic job at Partick Thistle during what has been an incredibly difficult season.

"It’s clear that he managed to keep his squad well-motivated during the pause caused by lockdown, and they ended their season with an incredible run.”

Meanwhile, Thistle have confirmed that 19-year-old midfielder Charlie Reilly, formerly of Hamilton Accies, will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the month.

And it was announced on Tuesday that Thistle striker Zak Rudden has been called up to Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21 squad for the side’s two friendly matches against Northern Ireland next month.