Final Firhill tribute to Partick Thistle fan Colin Weir

Lifelong Partick Thistle fan and lottery jackpot winner Colin Weir made a final farewell visit to Firhill on Tuesday.

There were emotional scenes as players, staff and fans lined up to applaud when his funeral cortege pulled in to pause outside the stadium.

And outside the stadium entrance, a banner said “Colin Weir, one of our own” written in club colours.

Mr Weir, who died aged 71 last month after a short illness, won one of Europe’s biggest lottery jackpots when he and his wife Chris claimed the £161m Euromillions prize in 2011.

In 2013, the couple set up The Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs, North Ayrshire, their home town.

But he used his good fortune to invest in his beloved Jags, which led to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of the stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand. He also set aside £6 million for a new training ground.

And despite withdrawing his support for a period last year - due to concerns about a possible foreign ownership takeover - he later restored his backing and purchased a majority shareholding and holding in the land at Firhill.

He immediately gave the land back to the club and pledged to transfer his shareholding to a fans’ group by the end of March 2020.

After pausing outside the stadium, the cortege moved on to Partick Burgh Hall for a funeral service, which was followed by a private cremation.