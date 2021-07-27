Nathaniel Collins back to face Felix Williams at Hamilton for Commonwealth title
Bearsden boxer Nathaniel Collins returns to the ring this Saturday when he takes on Ghana’s Felix Williams for the vacant Commonwealth featherweight title.
It will be the 24-year-old’s first fight in 18 months due to Covid restrictions – and he says he can’t wait to be back in action.
His last fight was a victory over England’s Jordan Ellison at the end of January last year.
Collins – also known as ‘Nightmare’ – turned pro after boxing for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has perfect seven wins from seven fights so far, the highlight being a stunning Celtic title win over fellow Scot Monty Ogilvie in 2019.
In contrast Williams, 31, has had 31 fights and won 29 of them, 22 with knockouts, and is a former International Boxing Federation featherweight champion.
Saturday’s fight will take place at New Douglas Park in Hamilton, and is top of the bill in the Rise of the Champions bill.