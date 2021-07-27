Nathaniel Collins after beating Monty Ogilvie to win the Celtic title in 2019 (pic: Michael Gillen)

It will be the 24-year-old’s first fight in 18 months due to Covid restrictions – and he says he can’t wait to be back in action.

His last fight was a victory over England’s Jordan Ellison at the end of January last year.

Collins – also known as ‘Nightmare’ – turned pro after boxing for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has perfect seven wins from seven fights so far, the highlight being a stunning Celtic title win over fellow Scot Monty Ogilvie in 2019.

In contrast Williams, 31, has had 31 fights and won 29 of them, 22 with knockouts, and is a former International Boxing Federation featherweight champion.