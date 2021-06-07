Bearsden's Aidan McHugh wins ITF tennis title in Domincan Republic
Bearsden tennis player Aidan McHugh has won his second ITF title.
The 20-year-old captured the M25 Santo Domingo tournament in the Dominican Republic by completing a 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory over Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker.
The match lasted over three and a half hours across two days, McHugh finishing the job on Monday after rain stopped play on the Sunday with the Scot a set up but a break down at 0-2 in the second set.
McHugh’s previous ITF title win came in Singapore in 2019.