Bearsden ski star Brett wins top teamwork award

Triple Paralympic medal winner Brett Wild, from Bearsden, picked up another award at last week’s Nordoff Robbins Scotland Awards.

Brett acts as guide visually impaired English skiier Millie Knight and the pair won two silvers and a bronze at the recent Paralympics in Peyongchang.

And those exploits also helped then win the Sporting Teamwork prize at the NRS ceremony at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

Brett said: “We felt so honoured and privileged to even be nominated so to come and win was fantastic.

“The medals haven’t sunk in yet so we haven’t had time to take it all in – we haven’t even been home yet!”

And Millie added: “I’ve always dreamed of getting a Paralympic medal and to do it with my best friend standing beside me was amazing.

“To come up here and win this is really special.”