Allander youngsters are Euro stars with Hydro display

Members of the Allander Gymnastics Club had an experience to remember when they performed before 1,000 spectators at the SSE Hydro.

They were selected by Scottish Gymnastics to perform in the Gymnastics Showcase prior to the Glasgow 2018 European Championships Men’s Gymnastics Finals.

A total of 16 girls and two boys from the Bearsden club, ages ranging from six years up to 14 years, performed their display.

They were given the opportunity to warm up in the main hall and to walk up the tunnel used by the competing gymnasts from the warm up hall to the Hydro.

The thrilled youngsters were also able to see behind the scenes, then perform their routine on the main competition floor.

Head coach Jane Mclaughlin said: “It was a very special and magical experience for everyone involved.

“The gymnasts worked very hard on their routine throughout the summer holidays.

“The families and coaches were very proud of them performing at such a big arena.

“It was a bonus that our display featured on the STV evening news on Saturday too.”