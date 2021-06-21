Love Island 2021 contestants revealed - from models to engineers and a PE teacher

Love Island begins on 28 June, and with one week to go, ITV2 have begun announcing the contestants for the seventh season.

It is rumoured that the singletons are already in Mallorca, isolating before the show launches next week.

After a long anticipated wait and many rumours, several have been named. So, who are this year’s contestants - and what do we know about them?

Love Island contestants 2021

Sharon Gaffka

25

Oxford

The first contestant to be announced was 25-year-old Sharon, who described herself as the most outrageous of her friends.

Sharon said: “because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore."

She is a beauty queen and civil servant, working for the government since she was 18.

She said of her job: “I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

Sharon said she is ready for love, and wants them to be tall and smart.

She said: "I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that."

Aaron Francis

24

London

Luxury events host Aaron was the first man to be announced for the show, and claims his jb has allowed him to rub shoulders with a number of celebs - from Billie Eilish to Stormzy.

Aaron said in his entry interview that he wants a partner that is passionate about their work, he has now been single for seven months.

He is looking for passion, happiness and someone who can have fun without ‘living for the weekend’.

"I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking,” he explained in his entry interview.

"I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

Liberty Poole

21

Birmingham

Blonde Brummie Liberty is a Marketing student and former waitress at Nando’s.

She hasn’t had much luck with love, explaining she’s never had an enjoyable, loving partner.

"I've never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice and something for me to experience," she said.

She said she’s never had a date in Nando’s, but added some men have asked her to give them staff discounts when dining with their partners. Another customer got down on one knee for her.

“I’ve had a few things happen at work. I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to,” she said.

"It was a bit unexpected! He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like, ‘Will you marry me?’.

"But in his hand, it was a charity support badge, not a diamond ring or nothing. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!"

Liberty is looking forward to spreading her wings and letting her hair down in Mallorca.

She said: "Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well.

"I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun.”

Liberty also said she likes the “alpha male” type, but recons their all players, so is trying to shake it up a bit by going on the show.

She said: "So I like tall, alpha male, confident, cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for a nicer guy that is going to treat me right."

Hugo Hammond

24

Hampshire

Hugo is a PE teacher and Cricket player for the England PD team (Physical Disability), and the first ever islander with a disability.

He was born with a club foot and has undergone several surgeries to minimise the impact of it on his ability to walk.

"I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket," he said.

"I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes."

He said he “absolutely loves” his work as a secondary school PE teacher, adding: “I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them."

Hugo has struggled to find love during the pandemic, but is looking forward to getting himself back out there.

He said: "I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

Shannon Singh

22

Fife, Scotland

Scottish lass Shannon has an impressive Instagram following and used to work as a glamour model.

She boasts 153,0000 followers, which she now used to promote her Youtube and DJ-ing.

"I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days," she said.

"Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well."

Shannon said she prefers ‘energy’ and personality over looks, she said: "I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality.

"Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for.

"I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great."

Jake Cornish

24

Weston-super-Mare

Tattooed water engineer Jake has just come from a long relationship, which lasted seven years.

He said he prioritised respect and loyalty, which he feels is hard to find.

"Looks wise, always gone for blondes," Jake admitted, adding: "But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.”

"I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!"

His previous relationship broke down during lockdown, so he’s looking forward to being able to mingle again.

He said: "I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it."

Kaz Kamwi

26

Essex

Fashion-blogger Kaz is a lingerie model, looking for love.

She joked that she has a tendency to be “away with the fairies,” but wants to gor up and settle down, planning for children in her 30s.

Despite this, she said she definitely isn’t mumsy, and won’t be babying the younger contestants in the lineup.

Kaz describes herself as “dramatic” and “spontaneous”, adding “I’m friendly as well.

“Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!"

Brad McClelland

26

Northumbria

Manual labourer Brad still lives with his nana and has been single for two years.

He revealed he has never been on a date and wants a partner who is “easy going.”

He said: "I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

Brad added that during his shifts as a labourer, he’s energetic but does “literally nothing,” if possible.

"I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing."

Chloe Burrows

25

Bicester

Marketing executive gym girl Chloe said she’s looking for a man who likes to keep themselves active.

She describes herself as "funny" and a bit of a joker.

"I’m always the funny one in a situation. I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something," she said.

Asked what she looks for in a dream partner, she named looks as a priority: "I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny.

"Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.”

Chloe also wants them to be “loud” as she is “quite a big character and quite loud” and “could never be with someone who is quiet.”

Toby Aromolaran

22

Essex

Former footballer Tony has admitted he has never been in a relationship,

He said ahead of his appearance on Love Island, that if the show can’t find him his Mrs Right, then his love life is doomed.

"I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’," he said ahead of the show.

He might not be an influencer yet, but he already plays football for a team called Hashtag United.

He said of the sport: "I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United. They’re very social media focused.

"Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again."

Faye Winter

26

Devon

Lettings agent Faye is the final contestant to be announced by ITV.

Faye is career-focused and hopes to one day own her own letting agency or charity shop.

Ahead of appearing on Love Island, she said: "I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants.

"My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.”

The glam Devon-based blonde fancies herself as one of Netlix’s Selling Sunset lineup.

"I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, “You’re staying outside”. It’s so fun,” she admitted.

When is Love Island back on ITV2?

Love Island begins on 28 June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.