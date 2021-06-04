Alan Miller's career highlights as former Arsenal, Middlesbrough and West Brom goalkeeper dies aged 51

Milner in 1991. (Photo: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT/Getty)

Former Arsenal, Middlesbrough and West Brom goalkeeper Alan Miller has died aged 51.

His death has come as a shock to many, with former teammates posting tributes to the ex-goalie on Twitter overnight.

What was Miller’s career like?

Miller began with Arsenal, having joined the team while in school in 1984. Four years later, they won the FA Youth Cup.

From there, Miller signed with professional terms, and was an unused substitute in the squad which won the FA Cup and League Cup in 1993. One year later, the squad also won the Cup Winner’s Cup.

During this period, Miller went on loan spells with West Brom, Plymouth and Birmingham before leaving the team in 1994 to join Middlesbrough for £500,000.

Miller stayed with the team for three years, winning a First Division winners’ medal during his time there.

In 1997, Miller signed for West Bromwich Albion in a deal of £400,000, before moving to the Blackburn Rovers in 2000.

During his time at Ewood part, he only played two games - against Sheffield United in the league and Portsmouth in the League Cup.

His time at Blackburn also saw him go on loan to Coventry City and Bristol City.

After failing to overcome a back injury, Miller retired in 2003.

When his footballing career ended, Miller lived in Holkham and played cricket for the Holkham Estate.

In 2014, Miller returned to the Riverside for a reunion with his promotion-winning Boro teammates.

How did he die?

As yet, there are not any details about how Miller passed away - only that he passed away overnight on June 3.

Who has paid tribute to the footballer?

Lee Dixon, a former Highbury colleague, wrote on Twitter:

"Devastated to hear the news that our team mate Alan Miller has passed away.

"He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend."

Another former teammate from Arsenal, David Hillier, wrote: "RIP Alan Miller, my great friend and teammate, taken way too soon, see you again someday for a beer."

Ex-Middlesbrough player Jan-Aage Fjortoft wrote: "I have just been told that my former teammate at @Boro, Alan Miller, has passed away.

"Alan was one of the "good guys“. I will remember his smile and his ability to make a good atmosphere wherever he was. RIP."

West Brom paid their own respects, Tweeting: We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Alan Miller. Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends at this terribly sad time."

Another former club, Plymouth, Tweeted:

"The club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Pilgrim Alan Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Robbie Mustoe, ex-Boro player said: "Awful news, my teammate Alan Millar passed away today. So very very sad.

"What a super human, a great fun-loving man. Brilliant GK for Boro & one of the big personalities in our dressing room.